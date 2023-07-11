Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $49.17

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,037. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.00.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.