Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $49.17

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,514,142.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 49,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,514,142.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,037. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.