Brokerages Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $7,223,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,857,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $7,223,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,857,782.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,089,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $20.28 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

