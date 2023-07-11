Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 250,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $117,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $59,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.45 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

