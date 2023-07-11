Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $8.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NGM stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.