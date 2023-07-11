Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $27.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.36 on Friday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,949,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Dropbox by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

