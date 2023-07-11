Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $11.67

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMR. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

