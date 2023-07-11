Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $11.67

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on TRMR. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Tremor International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
