Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $56.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC cut Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.