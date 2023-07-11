Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $186.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.80.

Several research firms have commented on CW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,594,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $125.91 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

