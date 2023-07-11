Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADXS stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

