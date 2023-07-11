The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DSM-Firmenich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

DSM-Firmenich Trading Down 4.7 %

DSM-Firmenich stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. DSM-Firmenich has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $162.05.

DSM-Firmenich Company Profile

DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.

