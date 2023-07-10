First Merchants Corp Sells 142 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

