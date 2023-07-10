Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

