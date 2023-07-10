Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $365.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

