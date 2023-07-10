Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

