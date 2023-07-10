First Merchants Corp Buys 728 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

