Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

