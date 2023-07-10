Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

