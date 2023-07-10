Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
