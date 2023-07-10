Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

