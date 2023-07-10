The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.