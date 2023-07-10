Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $226.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

