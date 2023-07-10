Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

