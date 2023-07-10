Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 192 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

