SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 649.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

