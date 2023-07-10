Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

