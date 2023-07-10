Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

