Innova Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 235.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 114.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.14 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

