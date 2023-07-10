Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

