Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $380,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

