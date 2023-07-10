Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 356 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.