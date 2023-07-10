Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.