Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

