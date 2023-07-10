Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

