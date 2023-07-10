Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.96 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

