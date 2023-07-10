Coho Partners Ltd. Has $140.77 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $140,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

