Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $69.17 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.