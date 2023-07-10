Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

