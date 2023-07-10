SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $177.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

