SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.