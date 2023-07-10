First Merchants Corp Sells 750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

