BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Reduced by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $684.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.