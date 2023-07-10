NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NKE stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

