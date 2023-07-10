United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,102,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.