The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $212.61 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.