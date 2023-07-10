Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

