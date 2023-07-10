Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

