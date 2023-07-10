Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $275.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.