Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,021.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 905,977 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.