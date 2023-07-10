Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

