5,438 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.