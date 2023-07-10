First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 102 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

